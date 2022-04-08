Hearts announce new contract for Tynecastle favourite Barrie McKay

The attacking midfielder has been a popular addition to the Tynecastle squad after joining days after the closure of the summer transfer window on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who previously had spells with Rangers, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest, will now remain in Gorgie until the summer of 2025.

It’s a huge lift for supporters ahead of the double-header with rivals Hibs, starting with what could be the final league derby of the campaign at Tynecastle.

Hearts team-mates Andy Halliday and Peter Haring act stunned after Barrie McKay scored his first goal for the club against Livingston. Picture: SNS

McKay is currently second in the Scottish Premiership for assists and ended his long goal drought by netting in each of Hearts’ last two games against Livingston and Ross County.

The winger, who has one cap for Scotland, expressed his interest in signing a new deal after netting against Livingston and the club quickly moved to tie him down.

Head coach Robbie Neilson told the club’s website: “I’m really pleased to get this deal done. It’s a real boost for everyone to have Barrie commit his future to the club.

“I knew what we were getting in Barrie when he joined us and he hasn’t disappointed. He seems to get better and better as the weeks go on, so to have him happy, settled and enjoying his football is brilliant.

“I’m excited to see where he can take his game to, and I’m just happy that he’ll be doing it in a maroon shirt.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “I think it’s a real statement of intent from all parties that Barrie has signed a long-term deal with the club.

“We want to keep our best players and challenge at the highest level possible, and to have someone of Barrie’s pedigree decide that this is the place where he wants to play his football speaks volumes about where the club is and where it’s going.

“I have to give a big thanks to Gareth at FullNinety for helping to get this deal done, and to Andrew, Ann and our board for backing us and being fully on board with our vision for this club.”

