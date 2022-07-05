Hearts announce new stadium announcer team and significant upgrade to Tynecastle Park

The Gorgie Road side have been on the look for someone to fill Wilson’s shoes since the 20-year ‘Voice of Tynecastle’ decided to step down from his duties earlier this year.

He will be replaced by brothers Graeme and Keith Easton. Graeme will take on announcing duties while Keith will work as floor manager of what Hearts are calling a “new matchday experience” for fans.

This will include two new big screens: one built into the Wheatfield Stand and the other in the Main Stand with sight-lines which should make them at least one of them visible to everyone in the ground. The club hope to have them in place for the home leg of the Europa League play-off in mid-to-late August.

There will be two big screens built into Tynecastle Park next season, Hearts have announced. Picture: SNS

Graeme has experience of covering the PA system at Tynecastle before. The pair have also worked for the Scottish FA for Scotland matches at Hampden Park.

Operating under their company Woosh, they’ve also been responsible for announcing duties at Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup matches at the national stadium.

The first game for the Hearts-supporting duo will be the opening weekend of the cinch Premiership season when Ross County visit EH11.

“To say we are thrilled to take on this prestigious role is an understatement,” Keith told the Hearts website. “We’ve both been season-ticket holders at Tynecastle for years and, like so many others, have grown up with Scott Wilson as the Voice of Tynecastle.

“It’s a great time to be a Jambo; season tickets have sold out, the boys are back in Europe and we also have these fantastic new screens to look forward to, which I think will add a new dimension to the fan experience.”

Graeme added: “We know there’s big shoes to fill and we’re really excited to use our expertise to help evolve the matchday experience at Tynecastle. I’ve had a taste of it before having deputised as Stadium Announcer back in 2003 for the 4-4 game against Hibs and I’m looking forward to many more memorable games this season and beyond.”

