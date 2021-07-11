Hearts announce new women's manager to replace Andy Kirk

Hearts have confirmed the appointment of a new manager or the women's side. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Spaniard was chosen from a list of “impressive applications” to replace Andy Kirk who left to become Brechin City’s new manager.

Olid arrives at Tynecastle Park with plenty of coaching experience in Spain and the United States.

Having started her coaching career in 2011 she moved to the US in 2019 following spells with Saint Quirze FC, Sant Cugat FC and Sabadell FC.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was assistant of Louisiana Krewe’s men’s team, an affiliate of Houston Dynamo, before managing Dynamo’s women side.

Olid returning to Spain in 2020 to take up the head coach role with the Catalan Football Association.

Hearts Women start their season next month with a League Cup game against St Johnstone.

“We had lots of impressive applications for the role but Eva’s was the one that instantly stood out,” sporting director Joe Savage told the Hearts website.

"She has a great pedigree and lots of experience, and she is also really passionate about the game.

“It’s an exciting appointment.

"In Eva, Hearts Women are getting a top operator and our players are, I’m certain, going to benefit massively not only from having a UEFA Pro Licence holder as their manager, but from Eva’s enthusiasm and the methods she will put into practice.”

Roger Arnott, academy manager, added: “Her knowledge of the game is impressive and she has held some high profile positions in Europe and America.