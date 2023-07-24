News you can trust since 1873
Hearts announce penultimate pre-season friendly with clash against English side

Hearts will face off against Mansfield Town in their penultimate pre-season friendly, the club have announced.
By Craig Fowler
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Frankie McAvoy’s men have been searching for another fixture to fill in a hole in their calendar after the 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic the weekend before last. With them squaring off against Leeds United this coming Sunday, the Tynecastle club were keen to find an opponent during the two-week gap.

That search has now ended with a game organised against Nigel Clough’s League Two club in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

