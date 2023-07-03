Hearts announce pre-season friendly against relegated English Premier League side at Tynecastle

The English Championship side, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, will travel to Edinburgh for a match at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, July 30 with a 3pm kick-off.

Hearts are looking into arranging other friendlies between now and the league season getting underway, but have confirmed this match will be their final encounter before the 2023/24 cinch Premiership kicks off with a trip to St Johnstone.

It will represent the first time the two clubs have played against each other in almost 40 years. It was August 1983 when Leeds came up to the Capital for a friendly against a Hearts side boasting the likes of Sandy Jardine, John Robertson, Gary Mackay, Alex MacDonald and Willie Johnston. The game finished 0-0.

Tynecastle Park will host a Hearts v Leeds United friendly in late July. Picture: SNS

Tickets for the match in July have been priced as £15 for adults and £5 for concessions. Season-ticket holders will have an exclusive priority purchase window, running from 9am Wednesday, July 5 until 9am Saturday, July 8. However, this does not guarantee specific seats reversed for league games as tickets for this friendly match will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. The general sale will begin on Tuesday, July 11 at 9am.

The Hearts first-team squad are currently being put through their paces in the club’s training camp in Marbella, Spain. It’s the first pre-season for the management team of Steven Naismith, Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy.

