Hearts announce price freeze as season tickets go on sale for 2022/23 season

The Jambos will be competing on four fronts after Robbie Neilson’s side defeated Hibs in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final to secure at least eight fixtures in European football next term.
Existing season-ticket holders are being welcomed to renew for the forthcoming campaign with 2021/22 prices remaining in place despite the club’s success on the park this term as many supporters feel the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis in the UK with energy and fuel bills skyrocketing.
The tickets are placed into five categories: bronze, silver, gold, platinum and premium.
Adult prices range from £295-£625. For over-65s and those in full-time education it’s between £180 and £380.
For under-18s it’s £155-335. For under-16s it’s £100-£290 and for under-13s it goes from £55 up to £150.
Hearts have five games of the current cinch Premiership season left before taking on Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.