Hearts announce price freeze as season tickets go on sale for 2022/23 season

The Jambos will be competing on four fronts after Robbie Neilson’s side defeated Hibs in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final to secure at least eight fixtures in European football next term.

Existing season-ticket holders are being welcomed to renew for the forthcoming campaign with 2021/22 prices remaining in place despite the club’s success on the park this term as many supporters feel the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis in the UK with energy and fuel bills skyrocketing.

The tickets are placed into five categories: bronze, silver, gold, platinum and premium.

Adult prices range from £295-£625. For over-65s and those in full-time education it’s between £180 and £380.

For under-18s it’s £155-335. For under-16s it’s £100-£290 and for under-13s it goes from £55 up to £150.

Hearts have five games of the current cinch Premiership season left before taking on Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Hearts fans in attendance at Hampden Park last weekend as their team defeated Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS