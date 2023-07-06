Hearts announce sponsorship deal and when new away kits will be unveiled

The Tynecastle club have also confirmed the new away strip will be unveiled on Friday, July 7 at 11am.

The tech company has been a partner of Hearts since becoming a community sponsor in 2021. This progressed last summer when the company’s logo was emblazoned across away strips for matches in domestic football.

Stellar Omada also sponsor the club’s innovation centre, which works to provide free digital education in the local community

Stellar Omada will continue as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Hearts away kits next season. Picture: SNS

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay said: “Stellar Omada have become a key partner of the club since 2021.

“Not only have they lent prestige to the front of our away shirts, their work in supporting our local community, through engaging programmes focusing on helping young people boost their knowledge of the tech industry, has been second to none.

“We couldn’t be prouder to continue our partnership with Stella Omada and we’re certainly looking forward to revealing our new away kit for the season ahead.”

Colin Frame, Stellar Omada’s MD, added: "We are thrilled to continue our sponsorship and build upon our special relationship with Hearts. Seeing the Stellar Omada name on the front of the away shirt in the year the club celebrates its 150th year makes it even more memorable."

This news comes after it was revealed last month that MND Scotland would continue as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the home kits, which were released in late June.

