News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Hearts announce sponsorship deal and when new away kits will be unveiled

Hearts have announced a continuation of their partnership with Stellar Omada to be the club’s front-of-shirt away sponsor for the 2023/24 Scottish football season.
By Craig Fowler
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

The Tynecastle club have also confirmed the new away strip will be unveiled on Friday, July 7 at 11am.

The tech company has been a partner of Hearts since becoming a community sponsor in 2021. This progressed last summer when the company’s logo was emblazoned across away strips for matches in domestic football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stellar Omada also sponsor the club’s innovation centre, which works to provide free digital education in the local community

Stellar Omada will continue as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Hearts away kits next season. Picture: SNSStellar Omada will continue as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Hearts away kits next season. Picture: SNS
Stellar Omada will continue as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Hearts away kits next season. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay said: “Stellar Omada have become a key partner of the club since 2021.

“Not only have they lent prestige to the front of our away shirts, their work in supporting our local community, through engaging programmes focusing on helping young people boost their knowledge of the tech industry, has been second to none.

“We couldn’t be prouder to continue our partnership with Stella Omada and we’re certainly looking forward to revealing our new away kit for the season ahead.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin Frame, Stellar Omada’s MD, added: "We are thrilled to continue our sponsorship and build upon our special relationship with Hearts. Seeing the Stellar Omada name on the front of the away shirt in the year the club celebrates its 150th year makes it even more memorable."

This news comes after it was revealed last month that MND Scotland would continue as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the home kits, which were released in late June.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Related topics:Stellar OmadaAndrew McKinlayTynecastle