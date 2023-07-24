Hearts announce third summer signing as Jambos beat off late competition from Scottish rival

The centre-back joins from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in six figures, after the Tynecastle side beat off a late attempt from another Scottish club for his signature.

The 27-year-old played 49 times for the Posh last season but was made available for transfer earlier this summer. Hearts have been in the market for a centre-back since James Hill returned to Bournemouth following the completion of his loan and with Craig Halkett not expected to return from his ACL tear until late September at the earliest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent becomes Hearts third signing of the summer after deals for veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof.

Frankie Kent has joined Hearts after four years with Peterborough United. Picture: Getty

“We’re really pleased that Frankie has become our third signing of the summer,” head coach Frankie McAvoy told Hearts TV.

“He’s played at a high level in England and I know from experience what it takes to be a success down there.

“Frankie ticks all the boxes that we were looking for. He’s a dominating defender, someone who will lead at the back but also someone who can play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has all the attributes and we’re looking forward to helping him improve even further.”

Technical director Steven Naismith said: “We identified Frankie as a player who could come in and improve the team so we’re delighted to get him in.

“He was a big part of Peterborough’s recent success in winning promotion and we believe that he can make himself a success at Tynecastle Park.

“He was very keen to come to Hearts and take the next step in his career, so it’s a great move all round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “We’ve said all along that we’ll be patient to make sure we get the right players in and Frankie certainly fits the bill. It’s also pleasing that he remained committed to joining us despite another Scottish club trying to get involved late on and I suppose we should take it as a compliment that our recruitment strategy is being mimicked elsewhere.