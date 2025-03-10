Neil Critchley explains his thoughts on the Tynecastle response to losing at Easter Road

With a Scottish Cup semi-final safely tucked away until next month, Hearts can refocus on Premiership business this weekend against Ross County. Defeat to Edinburgh rivals Hibs in their previous league game brought criticism and disparagement in equal measure, but Friday’s cup quarter-final against Dundee allowed the Tynecastle players to demonstrate character.

Two exquisite strikes from Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum, allied to an own goal by former Hibs striker Simon Murray, made for an enjoyable evening in Gorgie as Hearts stormed through to the semis. They spent last week quietly holed up at Riccarton, aware of disgruntled supporters across the Capital and beyond, and of the noise generated by losing at Easter Road. Concentration remained on Dundee and recovering from the disappointment.

Head coach Neil Critchley felt criticism was answered with Friday’s performance and a 3-1 win which takes his team to Hampden Park next month. “Yeah, 100 per cent. Obviously that character gets questioned after a derby defeat, and I don't think that is a reflection on this group,” he said. “I think they've shown their spirit and their togetherness in tough moments, in lots of games, and we had to show that again on Friday. We had to show a response from last week and it was a tough game. We've had to dig right in and find a way to win, and the players have done that again.”

Immediate focus switches again to league business, with four games remaining until the split. Hearts are desperate to catapult themselves into the top six after a wretched first half of the season. They currently sit seventh, one point behind sixth-placed Motherwell, and five behind Dundee United in fifth. Their next four fixtures are at home to Ross County, away to Celtic, at home to United and away to Motherwell. Their destiny is in their own hands in that regard.

Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden a huge incentive for Hearts players

Cup progress can only help in a league context. Had Dundee left Edinburgh with a victory on Friday, not only would supporters have been further enraged, but disappointment among players would have been hard to shift. Instead, there is a touch of buoyancy around Riccarton with a semi-final to come.

Players are also more motivated to perform. Those in the starting line-up want to ensure they retain their places for the big day at Hampden in mid-April, while anyone pushing to get into the team now has extra reason to do so. It is a significant incentive which Hearts coaches will monitor in the weeks ahead.

“It is. That's a really good point because everyone wants to play at Hampden in a semi-final,” noted Critchley. “It's a big occasion and that will give us and the players a lift, and like you say, motivation to be in that team when the game comes around. We've obviously got some important games in the league before that, and I'm sure the players will all be fighting and competing to be in that team.”