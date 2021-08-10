Hearts apologise to supporters affected by Tynecastle red zones

Hearts will rehouse season tickets affected by the Tynecastle Park red zone. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

A condition of the decision to end the restrictions on crowd numbers at football stadiums in Scotland is that clubs must maintain a red zone within the stadium on matchdays in order to maintain a football bubble among the players and staff.

Hearts are due to welcome their first full house against Aberdeen on Saturday, August 21 – the game will be moved back to the Sunday if the Dons progress in Europe – and fans seated in Lower R, Lower Q and Lower D sections of the ground will be affected.

A club statement confirmed: "All Season Ticket holders will return to Tynecastle for the visit of Aberdeen on August 21st, however, some sections of the seating deck will remain closed to supporters in order to maintain a required Red Zone.

“Although this does not impact on our ability to welcome all Season Ticket holders back into the stadium, it does however mean that some supporters will be unable to sit in their seats for the time being.

“As per the latest Joint Response Group (JRG) update, a Red Zone is still required to maintain a football bubble. As a result, supporters seated in the Lower R and Lower Q sections will be relocated to the upper section of the Roseburn Stand in order to allow space for home and away substitutes. Some supporters in Lower D will also be moved to the Roseburn Stand due to their proximity to the tunnel.

“All supporters who are re-housed to the Roseburn will receive their tickets by post prior to the game. They will not use their smartcards to gain entry to the Aberdeen match.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, however, it is essential that the club continues to adhere to JRG guidelines. Rest assured all affected supporters will be allowed to return to their seats as soon as we are permitted to do so.

“Everyone at Heart of Midlothian looks forward to welcoming all Season Ticket holders back to Tynecastle on August 21st and information regarding the general sale of Season Tickets will be published in the coming days.”

