Hearts' appeal against Ben Woodburn diving caution is upheld

The booking received by Hearts' Ben Woodburn for diving in the 2-2 draw with Ross County has been rescinded. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The on-loan Liverpool forward was shown a yellow card for diving in the final minute of the first half. However, he and Hearts were adamant that he was clipped by County’s Jordan Tillson and did not throw himself to the ground.

Hearts submitted a claim to the Scottish FA to have the caution overturned, which has been successful.

A club statement confirmed: “Hearts' claim to the Scottish FA against Ben Woodburn's yellow card, received for simulation against Ross County, has been upheld and the booking has been rescinded.”

The decision is vindication for both the player and Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, who insisted at full-time that referee David Dickinson made the wrong call.

Describing it as “a shambles”, he added: “I think it was water on the brain from the referee. We’ll appeal it and get it.

“I just don’t like the idea. If he’s going to book someone for diving it has to be absolutely blatant. There can’t be any grey area. It soils someone’s reputation to say they are diving.

We will be appealing it and I’d like to think the referee will look at it and change his decision. It puts the boy [Woodburn] under pressure for the rest of the game. He makes a tackle ten minutes later, probably a yellow card, but he [Dickinson] bottles it.”

Woodburn was also adamant that he had not been guilty of play-acting.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong”, he said. “I’ve even shown the ref the stud marks on my heel.”

