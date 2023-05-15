Hearts appeal Peter Haring's red card against St Mirren with SFA panel to hear their case

Hearts have lodged an appeal against Peter Haring’s red card from Saturday’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren. Documents were lodged with the Scottish Football Association today claiming the Austrian was wrongly dismissed for a sliding challenge on Mark O’Hara, which saw him deemed guilty of serious foul play by referee David Dickinson.

The Edinburgh club hope to see the decision overturned by an appeals panel, which will be convened by the SFA at the earliest opportunity. Haring must wait to learn his fate and hope he is free to face Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with St Mirren, with Haring’s foul on O’Hara coming in the second half when the scoreline was 2-1. The midfielder accepted that he impeded his St Mirren counterpart but was astonished to see Dickinson brandish a straight red card. Following a VAR review, the referee’s decision stood.

The visitors found themselves reduced to 10 men having just got themselves back into the match through Josh Ginnelly’s goal. The injustice was felt keenly in the away end as more than 1,500 Hearts fans screamed their disgust at the match officials. Ginnelly won a stoppage-time penalty which Lawrence Shankland converted to rescue a point, but frustration at Haring’s dismissal saw Tynecastle officials take action this morning.

It is the second time in two games Hearts have suffered due to a contentious red card. Alex Cochrane was ordered off against Celtic the previous weekend, but the club decided not to appeal on that occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad