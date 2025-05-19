Hearts appoint Derek McInnes as they name their new management team at Tynecastle

A new era at Tynecastle ahead of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership

Hearts today confirmed Derek McInnes as their new head coach on a four-year contract. Having sat out Sunday’s season-ending Premiership match at Rugby Park, the Kilmarnock manager has moved to Tynecastle Park to continue his career. Assistant coach Paul Sheerin and first-team coach Alan Archibald have also made the switch to Edinburgh to join McInnes’ management team.

The appointment brings an end to Hearts’ three-week search for a new manager after sacking Neil Critchley on 26 April. They wanted a replacement with Scottish football experience and McInnes was the outstanding candidate. The 53-year-old enjoyed varied success at previous clubs St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, and is now tasked with restoring Hearts to a challenging position.

The Tynecastle side finished in the Premiership’s bottom six and sacked both Steven Naismith and Critchley during an unsettled campaign. First-team coach Liam Fox took interim charge and won all of the final four league matches, including Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock. He has now left Gorgie as the McInnes era begins.

After making an official approach for McInnes last Monday, Hearts officials quickly agreed terms to appoint him. He initially wanted to remain in charge of Kilmarnock until the season ended, but all parties later agreed it would be best if he was not in the dugout against his new employers on Sunday.

Hearts released a statement announcing their new coaching team today. It read: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the appointment of Derek McInnes as the club’s new Head Coach. A hugely experienced manager, with a proven track record of competing at the top end of the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, Derek will lead the Jambos into a new era after signing a four-year deal at Tynecastle Park.

“Joining Derek in Gorgie will be his first-team coaches Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, with the trio making the move from Kilmarnock, subject to Scottish FA approval. After enjoying a stellar playing career both sides of the border, Derek’s managerial career took off in 2007 when he guided St Johnstone to the top flight, and he would go on to manage Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

“He transformed the fortunes of Aberdeen during an eight-year spell at Pittodrie. Never finishing outside of the top four in his seven full seasons, he led them to four consecutive second place finishes, reached four cup finals and lifted the Scottish League Cup. Derek took the Dons into Europe seven years-in-a-row, narrowly missing out on the group stages after being edged out by the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Burnley.

“At Kilmarnock, he won promotion back into the Premiership in his first season before steering them to fourth place in 2023/24. A European run followed, and although Killie lost out to Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen, they did eliminate Tromso, which was the Rugby Park side’s first European two-legged tie victory in 23 years. A PFA Scotland Manager of the Year winner, and two-time Scottish Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year, Derek, along with Paul and Alan, will take Hearts forward into an exciting new era.”