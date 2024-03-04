Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The celebrations at Tynecastle Park following Hearts' 2-0 victory over 10-man Celtic on Sunday indicated the significance of the result. The Edinburgh club won 2-0 at Parkhead in December and have now beaten their Glasgow counterparts twice in the same season for the first time in 12 years.

Jorge Grant's first-half penalty and Lawrence Shankland's instinctive second-half finish earned three points for the home side, who moved 13 points clear in third place in the Premiership. The result also stopped Celtic overtaking Rangers at the top of the table.

Hearts supporters struck up an ironic chant at full-time as the stadium's PA system played Joy Division's 1980 hit "Love Will Tear Us Apart". Rival fans have used that tune with adapted words to sing 'Hearts are falling apart again' whenever the Gorgie side suffered a bad result. The Jambos didn't miss an opportunity for some satire.