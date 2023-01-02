He refused to get carried away by a victory which propels Hearts five points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership and extends their unbeaten run against Hibs to eight matches. Lawrence Shankland scored twice, once from the penalty spot, before substitute Stephen Humphrys claimed the third goal in stoppage-time.

An unsavoury moment near the end saw the Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark struck with an object thrown from the stand, but that apart it was a thoroughly memorable afternoon for the home team.

“It’s just important to win the derby, whether it’s at here, over there or at Hampden. You have to go and win it,” said Neilson. “Yes we’ve had a good record but we go there in three or four weeks’ time knowing that, if we don’t win it, it’s the end of the world. That’s the derby.

“When the fixtures come out, our fans ask: ‘When’s the Hibs games?’ And that’s what we look at – winning them. You can have a poor season and win all the derbies and people see it as a good season. So it’s really important to win them. Today was good but we’re not over-celebrating because we’re down there in a few weeks. We need to be ready for that.”

Neilson hailed Shankland’s goalscoring and the midfield influence of Robert Snodgrass in Hearts’ success. “I thought Shankland did what Shankland does best. He is predatory in and around the box but he also leads the line so well. Then you have Gino around him with his pace and he is linking the game and dropping in. I think we are seeing a new dimension to him, which is great to see.

“Snoddy is a top player. He has never really relied on blistering pace. He just relies on reading the game and he takes it in. We moved him into a central role and he is really building the game for us. Hibs tried to nullify him by putting [Harry] McKirdy on him first and then [Kyle] Magennis, but he still finds spaces and still controls the game. We are delighted with him.”

Clark needed on-field treatment after being hit on the head but had produced an outstanding double save to deny Magennis minutes earlier. “As far as I know he was hit with something but, to be honest, I don’t know the details of what it was,” said Neilson, who complimented the goalkeeper as he fills in for the injured Craig Gordon.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson celebrating at full-time after his team beat Hibs 3-0.

“He’s a Scottish international. He’s played at the highest level in Scotland for a long, long time. He’s played in European football and he’s a big character. For anyone to step into Craig’s gloves, it was always going to be difficult. We knew that bringing him in, when the time came, unfortunately through injury or through Craig getting older and maybe playing fewer games, Zander would be ready to come in.

