Hearts are set to appoint their new manager after talks at board level late last night. The Edinburgh club have weighed up options over the last 10 days and are now poised to confirm their final decision.

Steven Naismith is the clear favourite for the job despite talks with the Hammarby coach Marti Cifuentes last week. Naismith is keen to take on the position permanently after overseeing the final seven games of the season as interim manager.

Both Naismith and Cifuentes have made their pitches to the Tynecastle hierarchy and it is Naismith who has the greater support within the boardroom. He was Hearts B team coach last season but is eager to step into management at senior level.

He made a number of decision on releasing players, including Robert Snodgrass and Stephen Humphrys, during his stint as interim manager. He also withdrew from his Scotland coaching duties this week and did not attend the national team’s training camp in Spain as he awaited news from Hearts.

Confirmation of the appointment is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, allowing coaches and management to plan ahead for the new season. Hearts players are due to report back to Riccarton on June 27 to begin their pre-season schedule.

The club must also ready themselves for European ties in a matter of weeks. The new cinch Premiership campaign starts on the weekend of August 5/6, and Hearts will play the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round on August 10, with the return leg seven days later.