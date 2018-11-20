Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum wants to sign new contract at Tynecastle

Have your say

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is keen to extend his stay with the Tynecastle club.

The Cameroon midfielder, who signed for the Capital outfit in September 2015 following a spell at Lech Poznan in Poland, is out of contract at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old returned to the first team in September after battling back from a ruptured Achilles suffered last February and has started Hearts’ last nine matches.

Despite previously appearing keen on a move to the French football, Djoum – an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Cameroon in 2017 – has revealed his desire to sign a new deal at Tynecastle.

Speaking in the French media, he said: “I like it here. This is my fourth season.

“Edinburgh is a beautiful city. My family are well, my wife and two children.

“This city is a bit special for us. I would like to stay at Hearts.

“The people around the club are really nice – they take good care of me.

“I’d like to sign up for the duration here.”