News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation

Hearts arrange a pre-season friendly as they step up preparations for the new campaign

Summer plans are gradually taking shape at Riccarton.
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Hearts have arranged a pre-season friendly against Dunfermline at East End Park as they step up preparations for the 2023/24 campaign. The match will take place on Sunday, July 9, with a 3pm kick-off as the two clubs ready their players for the months ahead.

Dunfermline were promoted from League One to the Championship in style last month after winning the title with a 14-point margin. They are now looking ahead to life in the second tier of Scottish football and will anticipate a large crowd when Hearts visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The recently-confirmed management team at Tynecastle of Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest will get to see their squad in match action ahead of the new Premiership starting on August 5/6.

Most Popular

Hearts will not take part in the Viaplay League Cup group stage because they are one of Scotland’s European representatives, however Dunfermline will be involved. They are in Group F alongside Albion Rovers, Annan Athletic, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers.

Further pre-season friendlies will be confirmed in due course by Hearts as they prepare for a demanding run of competitive games in August. They begin the Premiership campaign and then enter European competition a few days later.

They start in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, a two-legged tie which takes place on August 10 and 17. From there, they will hope to progress to the play-off round and then potentially the tournament’s group phase which they experienced last season.

Dunfermline will host Hearts in a pre-season friendly at East End Park next month.Dunfermline will host Hearts in a pre-season friendly at East End Park next month.
Dunfermline will host Hearts in a pre-season friendly at East End Park next month.
Related topics:DunfermlinePremiership