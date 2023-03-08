Currie re-signed for the Jam Tarts in January after originally coming through the youth system. Coming in to provide competition for Charlotte Parker-Smith, the 26-year-old made her debut against Glasgow Women on Sunday. The goalkeeper ensured that nothing got past her throughout the game as she kept a clean sheet.

“Jenni has come in and been very patient”, Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “When we first explored bringing her into the club, we were really honest with her. We have got a great number one with Charlotte and she has been fantastic this season.

“At the end of the day, we want competition in all places and Jenni gives us that. Coming in with a clean sheet, she has done herself no hard with that. It’s what she was in there for. She’s been working hard in training, providing that competition and she will keep on pushing.”

Both Gwen Davies (left) and Jenni Currie (right) signed for Hearts this season. Credit: David Mollison

Davies also shone in the fixture as she got her first goal for the club. Joining from Bristol City last summer, the Welsh-born wingback’s performances have only continued to improve as the weeks have gone on. Burt will now be hoping this continues into the Edinburgh derby against Spartans this Sunday.

“She might have wanted it a little bit sooner,” Burt said speaking about her goal. “She has waited a wee while for that, but you can see that she is evidently happy. Gwen is a great girl. She has maybe taken a little while to settle in, but she works hard in training. Certainly, in the last few games when she has started, she is taking her opportunities.

“Playing against Partick in the cup, she got an assist there. It’s great to see her get a goal. That’s what we want, we want as many people scoring as possible, but it’s even better seeing people chalk off those milestones like her first goal or Jenni’s first clean sheet.

Next up, Hearts host Spartans in what is the final SWPL fixture before the league splits. The visitors come to the Oriam knowing they have to win to stand a chance of finishing in the top half. Hearts have already been defeated by Debbi McCulloch’s side twice this season, but Burt insists the club “relish” the club they face on Sunday.