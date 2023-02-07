Belief in the team may not be misplaced, as the Jam Tarts picked up a historic point against reigning champions Rangers as well as becoming one of only two SWPL sides to score past Celtic in the league last month. Burt understands the challenge the team will face on Wednesday at Oriam but believes it is one the girls will “embrace and relish”.

“There is always an expectation in our group and that’s changed the dynamic of the team”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “With the characters we have in the dressing room, there is a real expectation of them to play at a good level. We want to always compete, no matter who we play against. That’s the expectation that myself and Eva Olid set as well. It doesn’t matter if we are playing the top six or bottom six, the minimum we ask for is a good performance. We want to be as competitive as possible against these teams in the top three. A large part of that is due to the mentality in the dressing room now as well as my and Eva putting the expectation for the girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's certainly a challenging game, but the performances against Celtic and Rangers show it's going to be one we will embrace and relish. Coming back off the weekend, we are looking for a reaction. Overall, we are looking forward to it, we know it's going to be difficult but it’s another challenge we will relish.”

Eva Olid has added a wealth of players to her squad this season including Katie Rood (left) and Cailin Michie (right). Credit: Malcolm MacKenzie

Consistent form has propelled Hearts into fourth spot, far apart from their eight-placed finish last season. Burt believes Olid’s preparation before the game is key to their success so far.

“Eva Olid’s preparation is very meticulous, and that’s the same with everybody”, he stated. “You’ve got to be like that in this league, whether it’s one of the so-called ‘lesser teams’ or one of the top three, you’ve got to do your preparation otherwise you get stung. We ensure the preparation is as in-depth and thorough as it would for any other team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the field, Hearts have added to their backroom staff over the past two weeks, with Gavin Beith and Jonny Corbett both joining the expanding project. The pair joined with a wealth of experience, with Beith managing fellow SWPL1 side Aberdeen women only a few months back.

“The more staff there is, the better”, Burt added. “It has an impact on training, allowing things to move more smoothly. It helps me and Eva not be involved in the sessions all the time. It’s sometimes good to just take a step back and watch what is happening. From day one we have spoken about the progression of the ladies team and the club. They’re fantastic appointments.