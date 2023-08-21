On Sunday, the Jam Tarts continued their 100% in the league as they comfortably saw off Dundee United 3-0 at the Oriam. It was a match where Hearts saw little to no threat towards their own net as they controlled the game throughout. However, despite the comprehensiveness of the victory, many at the club felt the team should have performed better and won by a far greater margin.

“That’s what we are going to have to compete with now, breaking down organised teams and that’s what we need to learn to do,” Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Last season we struggled with that at times, this season we have put a focus on it as Hamilton and Dundee United have both camped in and looked to hit us on the counter so far this season. It is something we are working on; we are striving towards perfection.”

Teams coming to Hearts to look for a point will clearly become a greater issue for the club over the course of the season. The Jam Tarts showed a great deal of ambition over the summer as they signed eight new players as well as renewed manager Eva Olid’s contract. After a record fourth-place finish last season, many are now tipping Hearts to close in on the top three which will mean the teams near the foot of the table may just look to try and take a point from the Edinburgh side when pitched against them.

One player’s return that will spring hope into overcoming this issue is Ciara Grant. Last year’s Player of the Season made her return on Sunday after playing at the World Cup, picking up an assist in the 45 minutes she played. Burt is now hopeful that the midfielder can build upon that performance going into the rest of the season.