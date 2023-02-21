Hearts await Scotland decision on 'outstanding' Zander Clark with SFA dialogue not necessary

The goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets in 11 starts for the Edinburgh club since replacing captain Craig Gordon, who suffered a horrific double leg break on Christmas Eve. Clark stepped into the breach with several strong displays, the most recent coming against Motherwell on Sunday.

Hearts lost that match 2-0 but the 30-year-old did his cause no harm as he looks to regain international recognition. Scotland open their European Championship qualifying campaign with two successive home games against Cyprus at Spain at the end of March, and Hearts must wait to see if Clark is included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neilson does not expect a phonecall from Steve Clarke before the squad is announced, however. He is convinced that the national coach will be fully aware of Clark’s prowess at Tynecastle Park as he considers the potential deputies for the injured Gordon.

“I don't think there is much to chat about, to be honest. I'm sure Steve has seen him and knows what he is like,” Neilson told the Evening News. “Zander is a top keeper and he has been outstanding for us this season since coming in for Craig.

“He had absolutely no chance with both goals on Sunday. The first one, we don't come out quick enough and the boy [Obika] bundles it in. The second one comes off the post. Other than that, Zander had two or three good saves but I would expect that from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly is also likely to be in contention for a place in the Scotland squad.