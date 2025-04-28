Hearts awards dinner: Player of the Year, Goal of the Season and other trophies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tynecastle players were at the EICC in the Capital on Sunday night

After sacking head coach Neil Critchley on Saturday, Hearts held their Player of the Year awards evening in Edinburgh on Sunday to recognise individual achievements throughout the season. The 2024/25 campaign has been hugely disappointing for the Edinburgh club, but some players have stood out.

The squad attended the Edinburgh International Conference Centre along with the Hearts hierarchy and corporate guests. Left-back James Penrice capped an excellent first season at Tynecastle by winning both Fans’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. He joined Hearts from Livingston last summer and performed consistently well as an attacking left-sided full-back.

Critchley wasn’t in attendance after being relieved of his duties 24 hours earlier along with assistant coach Mike Garrity. That leaves Hearts looking for a new manager for the second time this season, having sacked Steven Naismith last September because of a poor start to the campaign. First-team coach Liam Fox has been placed in interim charge of the first team and will oversee Saturday’s William Hill Premiership visit to Ross County.

The rest of the awards given out during the night are listed below:

Foundation of Hearts Award, sponsored by ERMG: Stevie Johnson

Doc Melvin Award: David Allan

B Team Players' Player of The Year, sponsored by JB Contracts: Gregor Crookston

B Team Player of the Year, sponsored by members of Jambos Kickback fans' forum: Gregor Crookston

Memorable Moment, sponsored by Scotia Security & Events: Dundee 0-6 Hearts

Hearts Women Players' Player of the Year, sponsored by Meadowfield Garage: Erin Husband

Hearts Women Player of the Year, sponsored by ASC Edinburgh Ltd: Eilidh Shore

Special Recognition Award, sponsored by The Height Group: James Wilson

Save of the Season, sponsored by Selective Personnel: Craig Gordon vs Motherwell 2/1/25

Goal of the Season, sponsored by Stellar Omada: Sander Kartum (for his second goal against Dundee in the Scottish Cup)

Fans' Player of the Year, sponsored by The Football Company: James Penrice

Players' Player of the Year, sponsored by Western Mercedes-Benz: James Penrice