Hearts B boss Steven Naismith doesn't want to see another red card flashed his way again this season

The former Scotland striker was shown a straight red card by referee George Calder at Ferguson Park on Wednesday as his young Jambos fought back, Connor Smith's penalty cancelling out Sam Newman's opener for the Blue Brazil.

However, Naismith, who vented his anger at the official over the visitors' lack of urgency, says he must learn to keep his emotions in check in more modest surroundings.

"It was frustration and I was probably shouting," he explained. "You probably get away with it when you have a full crowd at Tynecastle and the ref doesn’t hear it. I thought the ref was decent in the game, I just felt they were experienced in terms of time wasting and then from when the penalty was scored to the restart it was three and a half minutes. It was frustration on my part but you learn from these mistakes."

Naismith, however, does feel his aspiring youngsters are already seeing the benefit of plying their trade in Scottish football's fifth tier.

He said: "The feel of the games is definitely much bigger than what I experienced with the 18s last year and what you feel in the reserve games, it is definitely much better. You saw with the crowd, which is brilliant for the boys. You can’t underestimate the impact that has on these players.

"This is why it is such a good learning curve, because youngsters in youth team games probably don’t concede that goal just because they are not as aggressive."

Tomorrow Hearts are back in Lowland League action at Ferguson Park when Capital rivals Civil Service Strollers are the visitors.

Gary Jardine's side lost out to Celtic B earlier this week and have taken six points from a possible 12 so far.

Elsewhere, Spartans, who were defeated 3-0 by Rangers on Tuesday night, return to Ainslie Park where joint leaders Gala Fairydean Rovers are in town.