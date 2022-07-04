Hearts B, Hibs B, FC Edinburgh, Bonnyrigg Rose and Spartans learn SPFL Trust Trophy opponents

Hearts B will take on Buckie Thistle while Hibs B will host Brechin City. Should they advanced to the second round, Hibs’ youngsters will face Stirling Albion at home. Hearts, meanwhile, square up against either Brora Rangers or Aberdeen B if they can defeat Buckie.

Elsewhere in the round, SPFL new boys Bonnyrigg Rose welcome Livingston B to New Dundas Park. There’s also an all-Lowland League clash between Spartans and Rangers B at Ainslie Park.

A home match with Dumbarton awaits Spartans if they’re able to make it to the next round, while Bonnyrigg Rose will have to travel to either Albion Rovers or Celtic B.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL Trust Trophy was won by Raith Rovers last season with a victory over Queen of the South in the final. Picture: SNS

FC Edinburgh go straight into the second round and will welcome former League Two opponents Stranraer to Meadowbank.

The first round ties will be played on August 9 or 10. The second round matches take place two weeks later.

Message from the editor