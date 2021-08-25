Hearts B learn date for SPFL Trust Trophy second round match against Hamilton

A date has been set for the Hearts B team's second round fixture in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:20 pm
Hearts B will face Hamilton Accies in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Jambos second string will take on Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park on Tuesday, August 31, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

John Rankin's side booked their place in round two following a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City in the opening round thanks to a Euan Henderson penalty.

Hibs B were knocked out at the first round stage after a 2-1 loss to Elgin City at Christie Gillies Park.

