Hearts B learn date for SPFL Trust Trophy second round match against Hamilton
A date has been set for the Hearts B team's second round fixture in the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:20 pm
The Jambos second string will take on Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park on Tuesday, August 31, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
John Rankin's side booked their place in round two following a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City in the opening round thanks to a Euan Henderson penalty.
Hibs B were knocked out at the first round stage after a 2-1 loss to Elgin City at Christie Gillies Park.