Hearts begin five-day training camp

Hearts have arrived in Shropshire as they start their five-day preseason training camp.
By Jack Dawson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST

The Jam Tarts arrived in England on Tuesday and will now train at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre. Before returning to Scotland, Hearts will take part in another behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday as they take on Blackburn Rovers. Manager Eva Olid will see the camp as another brilliant opportunity to continue to integrate her new signings into the club as well as raise the intensity of the sessions.

Throughout the course of the camp, Hearts will provide daily coverage of the club preparations for the upcoming season. The Edinburgh Evening News will also be covering the camp and will be releasing exclusive interviews with a few of the new signings later this week. Hearts have brought in several new players this window with Ester Morgan becoming the latest new arrival last week. The 20-year-old is the Jam Tarts' sixth summer signing after joining the club from Spurs.

Results-wise, Hearts have had a highly successful preseason to date. The club demolished Motherwell last weekend beating the fellow SWPL1 side 5-0 thanks to a brace from both Kathleen McGovern and Georgia Timms as well as a goal from Cailin Michie. However, despite the positive nature of the recent results, disaster struck the club earlier in the month after it was revealed last season’s Young Player of the Year Monica Forsyth would miss several months due to a knee injury. Hearts will hope the loss of such an important player won’t derail their plans to further pressure the top three throughout the upcoming campaign.

