The Jam Tarts arrived in England on Tuesday and will now train at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre. Before returning to Scotland, Hearts will take part in another behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday as they take on Blackburn Rovers. Manager Eva Olid will see the camp as another brilliant opportunity to continue to integrate her new signings into the club as well as raise the intensity of the sessions.

Throughout the course of the camp, Hearts will provide daily coverage of the club preparations for the upcoming season. The Edinburgh Evening News will also be covering the camp and will be releasing exclusive interviews with a few of the new signings later this week. Hearts have brought in several new players this window with Ester Morgan becoming the latest new arrival last week. The 20-year-old is the Jam Tarts' sixth summer signing after joining the club from Spurs.

