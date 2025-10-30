African midfielder is awaiting an SPFL Premiership goal

Shooting is almost an alien concept to Beni Baningime, a midfielder with just two career goals to his name. Both of those were for Hearts following his arrival in Edinburgh in 2021. Now, under new head coach Derek McInnes, there is a demand to attack more often. More forward passes, more forward runs, more shots on target. Baningime is trying to adapt.

Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren included the unusual statistic of two goal attempts from the Congolese. The first one rebounded off the inside of a post and somehow bounced outwards. The other was, well, not really worth mentioning in all honesty. Baningime is instinctively a defensive midfielder but his composure on the ball and passing ability are useful assets going forward.

That is why McInnes and Hearts coaches want to encourage the player’s more adventurous side. He is still wishing that effort in Paisley etched his name on the scoresheet for the first time since March 2022. Ironically, both Baningime’s Hearts goals came in back-to-back games that month. It has been a long wait for an encore. He thought he found it at St Mirren.

“Yeah, definitely. I wish I did score but it was unlucky, to be fair,” said the player. “I thought I hit it well, it cut in alright, but it just wasn’t for me. Move onto the next one and, hopefully, I get a goal soon.” He hasn’t recorded two shots at goal in the same game since a fixture against Ross County last season. “Really? Nah, I can’t remember that,” he said. “From last season? Which game? The 1-1 home game? I can’t remember that.”

When his second effort on Wednesday landed in amongst Hearts fans behind Shamal George’s goal, the first attempt was still at the back of his mind. “Yeah, it was playing on my mind. I need to chill out,” said Baningime. “No, literally, I think it’s because Kyzi [Alexandros Kyziridis] was right next to me but I didn’t see him. If I saw him, I wouldn’t have shot because that’s Kyzi’s favourite shot - to come inside and bend it in the top bin as he always does. Even at our second goal, it was a great shot from him. I didn’t see him. If I saw him, I wouldn’t have shot. I promise you that.”

Goals aside, Baningime is an integral member of a Hearts team sitting six points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership right now. He is loving life under McInnes in a two-man central midfield alongside good friend Cammy Devlin. “It’s a good spell. Wednesday was a little bit more wobbly,” said Baningime. “Actually, no, we’re kind of used to this. At the first two goals, we would come back and we’d show our character. Obviously, the third [St Mirren] goal that was ruled out definitely helped us.

“Yeah, it’s a great spell. I enjoy it with the boys. Even in the toughest times, even last season, just being around the boys and the character. I always enjoy the company of the lads. On the pitch, I’m enjoying it a lot more than obviously last season. So it’s a great spell and we just need to keep going.

“I always try and enjoy football. You always see me smiling. I always try and be the kid that has always loved football. Take everything away. Take, I don’t know, contract situations or just everything. I don’t know what everything is. Take away the fans and whatever. Just try and play football and try and enjoy it as much as possible. Of course, you’re playing football to win, so it is a job. It’s not about messing around. But within that, as a job, you just try and enjoy it as much as possible. That’s what I try and do.”

If there is increased pressure to remain top of the league, Baningime isn’t aware of it. “There’s pressure all the time but I’ve been here long enough. You deal with it and that’s the most important thing. You just try and enjoy it as much as possible because it goes by so quickly. Obviously, there’s seriousness. There’s competition, there’s a job to be done to win games. But, within that, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it.”

Results have improved because demands have increased and competition within the Hearts squad has risen considerably. There are seven other players able to play in Baningime’s central midfield berth. He and Devlin, though, are in magnificent form.

“I think what’s being asked of me and Cammy specifically is to try and be solid, of course. That’s the first thing,” Baningime pointed out. “The way that me and Cammy play, break up the play, try and get on the ball. I’m being demanded to get on the ball a lot more to try and get control and, obviously, try and chip in with a few goals. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen on Wednesday but hopefully more can happen.

“The gaffer and the coaching staff are definitely demanding of me Cammy and everyone else, to be fair. The most important thing that they’ve been speaking to me about is trying to control the game a lot more than I have done. So I’ll try and do that for sure.”

One of the requests is to play the ball forward quicker. “Yeah, definitely. Try and get it up there a little bit faster. Obviously it’s a pass, not a long ball, but it’s a pass to try and get it to the players that are going to win you the games a lot quicker. So me and Cammy don’t want the ball, we just give it to them guys!”

The Baningime-Devlin bromance continues to flourish within the team’s tactical requirements, of course. “He’s a pest to the opponents, yeah, but he’s the best guy ever, honestly. Off the pitch, he’s the nicest guy ever,” said Baningime. “That’s why we get along because we’re actually friends, but he’s a great player. You see him playing and you see the quality that he has. I think a lot of people speak about him off the ball, but I don’t think a lot of people speak about how good he actually is on the ball.

“Sometimes, I think maybe for me, it’s the other way around. I don’t know. It’s on the flip side. Whereas for Cammy, they see more combative and they think: ‘Oh, he’s not as good on the ball.’ And even the gaffer says it all the time. When he first came in, he was like: ‘Oh, wait, you’re actually really good on the ball.’ So he’s a great player. He’s a pleasure to play with.”

