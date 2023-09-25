Now that the SWPL transfer window has slammed shut, here is what we think Hearts’ starting XI should look like.
It was a busy transfer window for the Edinburgh side with nine players coming into the club over the summer. Closing the gap on the top three will be the aim for Eva Olid and there is no doubt that their recent signings have been a statement of intent. Now that many of the new faces have had time to adapt to their new surroundings, we feel we can make an accurate prediction on what their best starting line-up looks like.
1. GOAL 1-0 Dannielle McGinley of Hearts is congratulated by her team mates after she opens the scoring during the ScottishPower Women's Premier League 1 match between Hearts Women and Dundee Utd Women at the Oriam Sports Performance Centre, Edinburgh, Scotland on 20 August 2023. Picture Malcolm Mackenzie / ScottishPower Women’s Premier League All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
Danni Findlay opens the scoring against Dundee United. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie) Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
2. GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith
Parker-Smith is easily one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Her reactions and reflexes are second to none which has helped keep her side in the game on multiple occasions. While Lisa Rodger’s progression is fantastic at the moment, we think Parker-Smith will retain the number-one spot for now. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. RB -Emma Brownlie
Brownlie is a must-starter for Hearts whenever she is fit. The defender can completely lockdown the right flank against some of the best attackers in the league with very few getting past her. Her experience in a young defence is also a vital addition, especially when their backs are up against the wall. Credit: David Mollison Photo: David Mollison
4. CB - Carly Girasoli
The first new signing on the list, Girasoli has had a fantastic start to the new campaign. Not only has the 21-year-old seamlessly fit into Hearts’ defence. The centre-back has also goals to the team with Girasoli already netting three times in eight games so far. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL Photo: Colin Poultney