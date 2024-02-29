Hearts best starting XI of the the season so far according to WhoScored ratings

With yet another fiery Edinburgh derby in the books, let's take a moment to enjoy the peace and quiet. Hibs and Hearts have led contrasting campaigns - but who have been the Jam Tarts' best individual performers over the course of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season?

Using WhoScored's ratings for reference, we'll be looking to examine that question. The XI contains several of Hearts' star players, such as Lawrence Shankland, Frankie Kent and Zander Clark - in this piece, we'll take a look at each of the other players who also made it into this illustrious team. Who made your XI?