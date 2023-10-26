Hearts boosted by the return of a key player for the trip to Rangers - but another is ruled out
Numbers gradually increasing at Riccarton as injuries start to subside
Hearts will welcome Stephen Kingsley back from injury for Sunday's Premiership trip to Rangers. The experienced left-back has recovered from a groin problem to take his place in the squad in what is a major boost to the Edinburgh club.
Kingsley was stretchered off with what looked a serious injury against Hibs earlier this month and missed last weekend's defeat by Celtic at Tynecastle Park. He has been back in full training this week and could feature at Ibrox.
However, Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa will not be ready in time as a hamstring complaint continues to niggle at him. He will be assessed again next week ahead of Livingston's visit to Tynecastle.
"Kingsley is back, he has trained this week. Tagawa is still out with his hamstring," Hearts head coach Steven Naismith confirmed to the Evening News. "Stephen coming back is big, he is one of our most consistent players this season.
"His individual level and what he brings to the group are important. He is a big player for us so it's great to have him. After thinking he was going to be out for longer, is a bonus to see him back as quickly as this."
Hearts' injury issues are gradually easing and it is hoped some players will return to competitive action next month. Defender Alex Cochrane and forward Yutaro Oda featured against Celtic, whilst goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back Craig Halkett are also on the way back.
Defender Nathaniel Atkinson and winger Barrie McKay are likely to be a few weeks later, potentially around late November or early-December.