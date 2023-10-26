Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts will welcome Stephen Kingsley back from injury for Sunday's Premiership trip to Rangers. The experienced left-back has recovered from a groin problem to take his place in the squad in what is a major boost to the Edinburgh club.

Kingsley was stretchered off with what looked a serious injury against Hibs earlier this month and missed last weekend's defeat by Celtic at Tynecastle Park. He has been back in full training this week and could feature at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa will not be ready in time as a hamstring complaint continues to niggle at him. He will be assessed again next week ahead of Livingston's visit to Tynecastle.

"Kingsley is back, he has trained this week. Tagawa is still out with his hamstring," Hearts head coach Steven Naismith confirmed to the Evening News. "Stephen coming back is big, he is one of our most consistent players this season.

"His individual level and what he brings to the group are important. He is a big player for us so it's great to have him. After thinking he was going to be out for longer, is a bonus to see him back as quickly as this."

Hearts' injury issues are gradually easing and it is hoped some players will return to competitive action next month. Defender Alex Cochrane and forward Yutaro Oda featured against Celtic, whilst goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back Craig Halkett are also on the way back.