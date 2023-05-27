Hearts boss brands Sky Sports coverage 'not good enough' after Edinburgh derby snub

It’s a huge end-of-season clash when Hibs come to visit Gorgie. Fourth place is on the line with two points separating the local rivals in the cinch Premiership table.

Unfortunately, those who were unable to get a ticket for the sold-out contest will not be able to watch it live after Sky Sports decided against broadcasting the fixture, choosing instead to show Celtic’s title-winning flag day at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the third league derby in succession which hasn’t been picked up by Scottish football’s premier broadcasting partner.

This will be the third league Edinburgh derby in succession that won't be broadcast live by Sky Sports. Picture: SNS

Naismith believes all derbies in Scotland’s top-flight should be shown live. The Hearts interim boss is concerned by the existing TV deal, which has seen Sky Sports opting against using its full quota over the past two seasons.

He wants the decision-makers in this country to do more to champion the entertaining nature of Scottish football, though he won’t be holding his breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bigger issue with Scottish football. We’ve got a TV deal and an amount of games each season don’t get covered. That’s not good enough in all honesty,” said Naismith prior to Saturday’s match.

“I think every derby across the top level should be shown on TV whether it’s the Dundee derby, the Edinburgh derby or the Old Firm.

“We have got a product here that we need to push and it’s good. I definitely agree this game should be on telly but that’s probably a discussion for the people higher up.

“And product does not mean the highest quality. But there is entertainment in there. You watch Queens Park v Dundee on the last day of the season in the Championship — loads of mistakes, loads of goals, a mental first half and everybody is buzzing watching it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve got that. We’ve not got the finances and the infrastructure to be the top level but we can grow and be something better. We could sit all day talking about Scottish football. There needs to be change at the top, top level in terms of how decisions are made. Will it ever change? I’m doubtful, not in my lifetime.”

Message from the editor