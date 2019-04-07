Hearts boss Craig Levein insists he’s going nowhere

Hearts manager Craig Levein has rubbished rumours he’s ready to walk away from the club in the summer.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Craig Levein and his coaching staff react after a missed chance during Hearts' defeat to Hibs. Picture: SNS

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat to Hibs, the first home loss Hearts had suffered against their rivals in six years, the 54-year-old understood the support’s frustrations.

With a Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness CT coming next weekend, it gives Levein and the players the perfect opportunity to make up for some of the disappointments of this season by competing for the trophy at the end of May against either Celtic or Aberdeen.

Levein insists that remains he’s sole focus as he vows to continue on as manager.

He told the BBC: “Listen, when we lose to Hibs, I expect to hear boos and nobody’s more disappointed than me.

“We’ve got a semi-final next week and the chance to go to Hampden for the final game of the season. My focus is completely on that. So I’ll be here for a while yet.

“I don’t know where [speculation] has come from. People say I’m moving to Spain - I don’t even like Spain.

“I’m fully focused, I was happy with our performance today. Losing against Hibs is always sore for everybody and nobody hurts as much as I do.”

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.