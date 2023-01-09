Ciara Grant’s 25-yard free kick and defender Jenna Penman’s first goal for the club secured a 2-0 win away on Saturday and a place in the fifth-round draw. Olid was delighted with the outcome after making changes, but thought the margin of victory should have been far higher.

“It was a good game to do rotation,” she told the club website. “Sometimes it is hard to make changes when you are only wining by a goal, and you don’t want to change too much. But it was a good opportunity to give some players a chance who haven’t played that many minutes and those players did well and that is positive for the team going forward.”

Olid said her team didn’t create enough chances for all their possession in the first half and felt they didn’t take enough of them in the second. “We must keep improving in the final third because we still miss a lot of chances, and we can’t afford to keep missing so much,” she added.

Penman was pleased not only with her first goal but by the clean sheet, noting that another solid display at the back will be needed on Sunday when Rangers travel to Oriam on SWPL1 duty. “They’re a top team, but we feel we know how to play against them, so we’ll just need to bring our A game and see what we can get,” she said.