Hearts boss misses top-flight match after being hospitalised with illness

Hearts Women boss Eva Olid is absent from Wednesday’s SWPL 1 clash with Partick Thistle after being hospitalised with an illness.

By Craig Fowler
Published 3rd May 2023, 20:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 21:04 BST

The Spaniard is said to be recovering well after beginning to feel poorly in the days after watching her side draw 1-1 with title-chasing Rangers on Sunday.

Assistant coach Sean Burt has instead taken the side for the midweek meeting at the Oriam as the Gorgie Girls looked to make it three games undefeated before going to league-leaders Glasgow City on Sunday.

A club spokesperson told the Evening News: “Eva was admitted to hospital after feeling unwell and has since undergone a medical procedure. She is recovering well and in good spirits, and everyone at Hearts is looking forward to welcoming her back once she has recuperated.”

Hearts boss Eva Olid took ill this week but is said to be recovering well. Picture: SNSHearts boss Eva Olid took ill this week but is said to be recovering well. Picture: SNS
Hearts boss Eva Olid took ill this week but is said to be recovering well. Picture: SNS
Hearts went into the match with Brian Graham’s side in fourth place with a nine-point lead over Edinburgh rivals Hibs and 15 ahead of their visitors.

