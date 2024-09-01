Hearts manager Steven Naismith looks dejected after going 1-0 down (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Steven Naismith accepts the fans frustrations at Tynecastle as the Jambos poor run of form continues against Dundee United.

Steven Naismith admitted Hearts’ performance in their 1-0 defeat to Dundee United wasn’t good enough and addressed the chorus of boos from Tynecastle at full time.

Ross Graham’s late winner condemned the Jambos to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions and leaves them sitting joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock. After the match, the head coach spoke about the result and his future as Hearts boss.

He said: Not good enough. Being at home, again I thought we started positive in terms of energy but again our chances were creating are not at the level that we need to be at. I thought we got into the final third but we're trying to make too many passes.

“I don't think we had enough bodies in the box and we never created too many clear cut chances which is the part that will define games, especially at home when you've got the crowd with you. But the longer the game goes on, the more vulnerable you become and one moment can kill you. That seems to be happening at the moment because it's a sloppy goal that we lose.

“I don't think there's one straightforward thing(going wrong). I think the newer players are still adapting. Some of our players are low on confidence. I think in general we're picking too many safe passes. There's moments that we can be brave and play forward passes that are going to hurt the opposition but we don't.

“We allow them to reset, get back behind the ball and before you know it, the ball goes out for a throw in for the opposition or it's back at our goalie. These are moments that are big in football. The higher level you play at, the more demanding there is for it. If you can't be at that level, you're going to pick the safe option and that's definitely what we're doing.”

On if he’s worried about his position as head coach, Naismith said: “No, because if that time comes, that time will come. I think I've said before, the moment I feel that I don't think I can turn it around, I'll tell the club.

“It's not something that I'll be hanging on to if I do get to that point. As I said, there's been a decent turnover in players. They're a good group, they work well, but ultimately we need to show it on the pitch. We need to be a harder team to beat, we need to have more ruthless streaking, we need to have a bit of a swagger to say we're going to give all we can and not fear about what might happen in the negative sense, because I feel we're doing that too much at the moment.”

Then, on the booing from the fans, he added: “I think it's something that comes with being at a big club. It's obviously not nice to hear, but it's part and parcel of the game. Like I said, some of the players are low on confidence, but that ain't going away.”

However, Naismith finished by saying he was confident that he and his current group of players could turn things around, finishing: “I think there's a lot of work to get done and there's a long way to go, but I think we know what it takes. There was a period last season where we went on a poor run and the reaction to that was really good, so that does show that it's in the players.”