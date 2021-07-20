Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hails impact of Finlay Pollock in Stirling win

Robbie Neilson was happy with the win over Stirling. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 17-year-old stepped off the bench to score the second goal in the team’s 2-0 win over Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium in the Premier Sports Cup.

It was a result which sees Hearts top the group and advance to the knockout stages.

Neilson revealed Pollock was in with a chance of starting the match such has been the progress he has made.

He said: "It’s brilliant and I’m delighted for Finlay, that’s his first competitive goal and I thought he did really well when he came on.

“We considered starting him but we just felt that he had played the last few games and it’s important that he’s fresh.

“We’ve got a bounce game tomorrow, he will play in that and then we’ll look at him for Sunday.

“He makes some great runs forward and has great energy, I was pleased for him but he is still young and stuck has a lot of improvement to come.

“He’s a box to box midfielder, he will get up and down and for us it’s about getting him game time and getting used to the physicality but he’s certainly handled it well.”

Stirling Albion earned the praise of Robbie Neilson after making it difficult throughout for Hearts who face Inverness CT at Tynecastle Park next before they start their cinch Premiership campaign with a home clash against Celtic.

The visitors required a piece of magic from Gary Mackay-Steven to set Liam Boyce up for the opener.

Neilson said: “It’s good to get the three points, that’s us on nine now so that us qualified for the next stage, which was the most important thing for us.

“I thought there were fits and starts for us in the game but overall it’s another three points for us and another clean sheet.