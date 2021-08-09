Hearts boss Robbie Neilson reveals chat with Armand Gnanduillet

Armand Gnanduillet had a positive impact off the bench for Hearts in the win over St Mirren. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

For the second week running the Frenchman came off the bench to give the team a focal point, allowing Liam Boyce to drop deeper in the 2-1 win over St Mirren.

The 29-year-old had a positive impact and was involved in the second goal which turned out to be the winner

He advanced the team with his ability to back in, holding the ball in before Beni Baningime found Gary Mackay-Steven who in turn set up Boyce for the goal.

“He gives you a platform,” Neilson said. “The only thing is, if I bring him on at 60 minutes we are usually bringing one of our quick players off so then we don’t get any crosses into the box which is his real threat so he becomes a link.”

Gnanduillet has started one game so far this campaign, the Premier Sports Cup victory over Peterhead having missed the first two games of the group stage.

Neilson revealed he spoke with the striker ahead of the St Mirren game and explained the current situation.

In the current 3-4-3 system, the form of Boyce has made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

"He’s had to be patient,” Neilson told the Evening News. "I had a chat with him during the week.

"Boyce has been doing exceptionally well. So sometimes you have to wait and be ready to come on.