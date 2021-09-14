Hearts boss Robbie Neilson reveals what is key to making the 3-4-3 work

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The shape has been the team’s default this season and the Tynecastle manager has pinpointed the midfield area.

Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime have been recruited to add depth and quality to the centre of the pitch.

The latter, a shrewd signing from Everton, has been one of the team’s best players this season and has so far formed a formidable partnership with Peter Haring.

The duo have given Hearts a solid platform to play from.

"The key is the midfield area,” Neilson told Open Goal after being named Glen’s Vodka Premiership Manager of the Month for August.

"You need legs. You need to be able to get about and cover the ground.

"You need to be tactically aware because at times you can get done 3v2 in central areas when teams play 4-2-3-1. You need your centre halves to be able to go in.”