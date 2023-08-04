The Spaniard joined the club in the summer of 2021 and has improved the fortunes of the side each season, taking them from bottom of the SWPL to eighth place in her debut campaign before finishing best of the rest outside the big three last season, which included a four-game unbeaten run against rivals Hibs.

Hearts have been busy in the transfer market this summer as they look to get closer to Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers. Jamaican international Olufolasade 'Sade' Adamolekun was the eighth addition to Olid’s squad, arriving on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the management and the club have the ambition to move closer to the summit of the table and believe this deal is a statement of intent.

Hearts boss Eva Olid has signed a new deal. Picture: SNS

“We are absolutely delighted that Eva has decided to extend her contract with Hearts,” said sporting director Joe Savage.

“It is no secret how well we have done over these last couple of years, and that is down to Eva and her coaching staff.

“We feel we have one of the best coaches in the league, in Eva. The only way is up for us. The way the team play is only going to get better with the calibre of player that Eva and her coaching staff can attract to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team are really putting the work in. Eva and her coaching staff also. So, from my point of view, it has been great to watch the development of the team in recent years.

“I could see it in Eva when she was appointed in 2021. I could see she was a very special coach. The sky is the limit for her. We are lucky to have her here at Hearts. We hope to have her for many more years. She loves a challenge and it’s all about the project for her.