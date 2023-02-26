Hearts boss slams first-half performance after hosts fightback to claim a point against Hibs

The game finished 1-1 after Georgia Hunter headed in a late equaliser from a Ciara Grant corner. The hosts then went on to lift the trophy at the conclusion of this SWPL 1 encounter with a 6-5 victory on penalty kicks as Charlotte Parker-Smith saved from Siobhan Hunter and Leah Eddie.

The celebrations in front of a 7,000, majority-Hearts crowd seemed highly unlikely at the end of a first 45 minutes where Hibs were the better side and led through Michaela McAlonie’s opener.

The improvement was immediate in the second period as the Gorgie Girls played with more belief and intensity after receiving some harsh words from their manager.

Georgia Hunter celebrates having bagged a late equaliser for Hearts in the Capital Cup with derby rivals Hibs. Picture: David Mollison/Heart of Midlothian

"Nothing nice, as you can imagine,” replied the manager when asked what was said in the dressing room.

“I had to tell some hard truths. That was not our identity. You can lose a match playing football but we were not playing. I said to them, 'I don't think you want to play this game'. I told them I'd give them five minutes to show a reaction or I was bringing them all off!

"I think we had a problem mentally. We worked this week on the mental side of the game because this isn't a normal environment for a league game for us, playing in a stadium with the crowd. We had a lot of things that weren't about the football. So I don't think the girls were as focused as they needed to be, because we weren't in it.

“I understand that it is difficult for them mentality, but at Easter Road we managed better than we did today. They were panicking in the first half and that cannot happen. In the second half we played it and it was so much better.

"I've mixed feelings. I'm happy because it's a big point but you always expect to play better and get the three points.”

Olid wants her players to take the performance of the second 45 and consistently perform like that on a weekly basis as Hearts look to keep their position in fourth in the SWPL 1 with Hibs still three points behind.

"Sometimes the second half is too late,” said the Spaniard. “That's what I tried to say to them every time. You have to give everything for 90 minutes. Sometimes in the first half we are too relaxed because we have another 45 minutes. No, it can't be like that, because if Hibs score two or three in the first half then the game is done.

"I tried to put players on the pitch who can keep possession of the ball. We were forcing a lot of passes. So I put on a few more technical players and I think that worked well. Before the corner I was going to put on another striker for the last few minutes, but after we scored I kept it as it was.”

