Hearts boss unsure if Steven Naismith deal can be made permanent

Craig Levein wants to keep on-loan Norwich striker Steven Naismith at Hearts but doesn’t know if a deal will be possible.

The Scotland striker’s loan agreement expires in May and he hopes to return to Scotland for next season. He is surplus to requirements at Carrow Road, with Hearts keen to sign him permanently.

Naismith, 31, is contracted to Norwich for another 12 months and it is not clear if they will demand a fee to let him leave this summer. He is their joint-record signing after they paid Everton £8.5million for his services in January 2016.

Levein explained the situation is uncertain with seven games remaining for Hearts this season. “I’d like to keep him. I don’t know how possible that is but he has been good.”

“With a pre-season under his belt, I think he could be even better. He’s in a good place just now. He’s been a great help to the younger players here and they all look up to him.

“He’s been great with his time, sharing it with them, so we’ll get the rewards from that in the fullness of time.”