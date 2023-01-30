Beith started the season as Aberdeen co-manager alongside Emma Hunter and helped to guide the team to two league titles and a promotion to the SWPL1 in his three years at the club. After leaving his position in late November, he now starts a new challenge at Hearts and will work alongside Eva Olid and Sean Burt immediately.

“Hearts are doing well on the park, but I think more importantly they are doing really well off the park too”, he told the club website. “You can see the strides that the club have made over the last couple of seasons in terms of development, pushing boundaries and generally progressing in the women’s game, so that is one of the major attractions for me.

Hearts women have brought in a new assistant coach

“But also, you are working with good people. I know most of the coaches here already, so the opportunity to come and work with them a bit closer was very exciting.”

The 41-year-old has worked with the SFA for the last ten years as well as having spells with the under-17s national team and Dundee United. “It became a bit of a no brainer,” he added. “When the opportunity came up, it felt like one I would regret if I didn’t take it. The reason for that is because it is exciting. The facilities, the games coming up, the infrastructure it is a really exciting time to be here, and I am very much looking forward to getting started.”