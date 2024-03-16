Hearts' Cammy Devlin recalls his days as a striker and why it never worked out

Cammy Devlin is currently modifying his game to become a more complete Hearts midfielder, however he was once a striker whilst growing up in Australia. His formative years saw him used as an attacker and the 25-year-old reflects with a touch of humour on the outcome.

"I think it's pretty clear I'm not the best goalscorer. I like tackling too much as well. That's two pretty important things," smiled Devlin. He is enjoying playing slightly more advanced under Hearts head coach Steven Naismith since returning from an ankle injury last month.

"I was a striker when I was younger but that only lasted a few games, as you can probably see. A positive for me is that I'm more of a midfielder in terms of winning that ball back, but I can play attacking midfield, middle or defensive mid. That works in your favour if you can play in a few different positions. I'm comfortable in all of them.

"If I'm on the pitch I don't really care where I am. I've done it before but not at this level. It's about putting the work in on the training pitch and listening to my coaches. Naisy has played at the highest level, so I listen and put the work in. I take in all the information I can and try to make it happen on the pitch."

Devlin is under instruction to get involved in the final third of the pitch more often. "I'm not playing as a No.10. It's more a No.8. You are in between a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder," explained the player. "At the same time, I'm just as comfortable paying the defensive midfield role that Beni [Baningime] plays.

"Naisy is just showing me different little things. When we are training, he will break it and say: 'Cammy, you could maybe move outside here or move there.' It's about watching it back and picking up the information to improve myself as an all-round midfielder."

Australia coach Graham Arnold named his squad on Thursday for back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon. Devlin was not included, although his Tynecastle colleagues Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles were. After two and a half months out with an ankle injury, the midfielder knew a call-up might not transpire.

"I was gutted but at the same time I wasn't sure on this one. I'd been out for so long, came back and wasn't starting every game," he said. "I didn't expect to because of the run the boys were on. Getting in the Socceroos, if you start expecting it then it's probably a really bad thing to be comfortable with.

"Every time I get that call-up, it's the best day of my life. You are representing your country and more often than not you are going home to see your family as well. Unfortunately, I haven't been selected. That's life. I've been injured for two and a half months and played a few games since then.

"There is always that little bit of hope. The physios were in contact with me but I didn't make the final squad. It's up to me from now until the end of the season to play my best and hopefully get in the camp in the summer. I'm stoked for Natty and Rowlesy getting picked.

