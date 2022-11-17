The Jam Tarts return to the SWPL in fine form. Winning five of their last six league games, they sit fourth in the table and six points off third placed Celtic. Their current position can be heavily accredited to their brilliant defensive record, with the team keeping five clean sheets in their last six games. Burt believes this is a testament to the players and Eva Olid for the work they are putting in.

“It’s a testament to the girls and to Eva for what she has implemented in training,” Burt told Edinburgh Evening News. “Her preparations are very particular, and she has built this season on a solid foundation at the back and working it into the attacking final third.

“Last season we were focusing on trying to defend a little bit more. We have built that foundation now and are now looking to implement things in the final third. Clean sheets are good, if you are not conceding goals, you are not losing games.”

Celtic come into this game on the back of two defeats to Glasgow City and Spartans in the SWPL Cup. Despite the dip in form, Burt still believes that the Glasgow side will provide a “very difficult test” for the visitors.

“Our performances in general against the top three this season have given us confidence,” he explained. “We have played Rangers and were unlucky not to get something out of the game. Against Glasgow City, we didn’t implement our own standards that game, that was a write off. In the Rangers game we were very unlucky not to be leading at half time; that gives us confidence.

“Whenever you have lost a game, you look for a reaction and I can imagine the Celtic will be looking to do that. It’s going to be a very difficult test. They have just come back from a disappointing result. It makes it even harder because they will be playing with a point to prove.”