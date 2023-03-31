The Midlothian club come into the on a fine run of form, winning all their SWPL games in March without conceding as they cement fourth place in the table. This weekend, they are set to face one of the season's biggest challenges as they take on a Glasgow City side who are yet to lose in the league and have only dropped four points.

“When we play against the top three, we know they are fighting for the league title and Champions League,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Something we are not fighting because we are so far off. Our intentions are not the same for example, we know that the top three are going to give everything, in every match. They are good and they are fighting for big things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes it a challenge for other teams and a challenge for themselves that they have a big motivation to win every game. That makes the league more interesting. We go without pressure this Sunday because the normal thing is that we lose that game, and for that, we go without pressure. But we are working so hard to get something.”

Eva Olid's side hasn't conceded an SWPL goal since the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The last time these two faced each other, the Glaswegians came out on top with a 3-0 victory at the Oriam. However, the result of the previous encounter does not faze Olid as she remains determined to win some points on the weekend.

“For me, against the top three, that game [last time against Glasgow City] was the best game in possession,” Olid added. “The thing is against these teams, if you commit a mistake, it can be a goal and that was what happened. We were playing well but simple mistakes and they are so clinical, that is the difference. Of course, we are working so hard this week and we have confidence. I am not going to say we are going to win the game but, we will fight for the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad