Hearts captain Craig Gordon explains what makes Craig Halkett a potential asset for Scotland

The 27-year-old was a late addition to Steve Clarke’s squad after Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna was forced to drop out through injury.

He has been rewarded for his excellent work at the heart of the Jam Tarts defence so far this season as Robbie Neilson’s men sit with a 14-point lead in third place and are into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Gordon, who himself has been in fantastic form this campaign, said it makes his job as goalkeeper easier knowing he has someone with the bravery and stature of Halkett playing in front of him.

“He is a great defender to play alongside. You know he is going to chuck his body in front of everything. He is really committed to the cause. That is exactly what you need back there at times,” said the veteran custodian.

“His development over the last few years and certainly since he has come to Hearts he has been so consistent and really reliable in the centre of defence, whether it be a four or three.

“I am delighted for him to be here. I am sure he is looking forward to getting some minutes on the pitch and hopefully that first cap.

“I know it will mean an awful lot to him. It is great for him and for Hearts to have another player here and I am sure if selected he will do well.”

