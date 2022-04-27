Hearts captain Craig Gordon: I'd love Hibs to appoint Roy Keane

Keane’s interest in the vacancy at Easter Road has been made clear to Hibs officials and Gordon is convinced he would be a fantastic appointment for Scottish football.

As Sunderland manager, Keane signed the goalkeeper from Hearts in a record-breaking £9million transfer deal back in 2007. The pair worked together for 17 months in England and the Irishman left a lasting impression.

“I think it would be brilliant for Scottish football in terms of the stature he would bring and the press attention he would bring – not only to Hibs, but to Edinburgh as well,” said Gordon.

“I think he could be a very good manager, he proved that early on at Sunderland when he got them promoted and kept them in the league. You look where Sunderland are now.

“Maybe people didn’t think that was a huge achievement at the time. It actually was, to get them promoted and keep them in the league for the whole time he was there. It’s a huge name and I would love to see it. It would be pretty special for both clubs in Edinburgh if he was there.”

Gordon recalled Keane as a hard but fair coach and offered only positive views on the 50-year-old, who earned a reputation as a fiery character as both a player and manager.

Asked if he could see Keane’s strengths, the Tynecastle player replied: “Oh yeah, absolutely. Without a doubt. I think he could be a good manager, I really do. There’s obviously been a couple of clubs where it hasn’t worked out for him for whatever reason.

Roy Keane is one of the candidates to take charge at Hibs.

“But certainly while at Sunderland, the spirit in that team to stay in that league, the amount of late goals that we got to get a draw or get a win that scraped us by to get enough points to stay in the league was a huge achievement.