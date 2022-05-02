Hearts captain Craig Gordon misses out on top award as Celtic clear up

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The prestigious award, voted for by professional footballers across the country, went to the Celtic skipper Callum McGregor. He is on course to lead the Parkhead club to a tenth Premiership title in 11 seasons under manager Ange Postecoglou.

McGregor was nominated alongside team-mate Tom Rogic, plus Gordon and the Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook. He was presented with the award at a dinner on Sunday evening.

Celtic also took the Young Player of the Year award as Liel Abada earned recognition for an impressive first season in Scotland. Manager of the Year went to Postecoglou for his transformational work since arriving from Japan last summer.

Gordon has had an outstanding season at Hearts, helping them qualify for Europe and reach the Scottish Cup final.