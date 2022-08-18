Hearts captain Craig Gordon reflects on first-leg loss to FC Zurich in Europa League play-off

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors led on the night after Lawrence Shankland tucked away a penalty kick on 22 minutes after Nathaniel Atkinson was fouled in the penalty box.

However, Zurich were able to turn the deficit around in a two-minute spell later in the first half. Adria Guerrero equalised before Blerim Dzemaili smashed them in front.

Hearts were improved in the second period and could have got themselves level, though they were a little fortunate not to concede at least another with Zurich missing a couple of big opportunities early after half-time and Gordon making a big save in stoppage time.

“I thought it was a decent performance. We gave away a couple of goals in a daft spell in the first half,” the Hearts captain told BBC Scotland.

“Other than that, I felt we were fairly controlled in terms of what we were trying to do. We carried out the gameplan well.

“We got to grips with things again and even controlled the ball in the second half. There's a lot to be pleased about and a lot to build on next week.

“We got a goal. It's disappointing to lose two, but we're well in the game going back to Tynecastle.

Hearts players run off to celebrate after Lawrence Shankland opens the scoring from the penalty spot. Picture: SNS

“We've given ourselves a chance. We knew we couldn't win it tonight but we could certainly have given ourselves a mountain to climb. We've not got that. We're still in the game and we've got a chance.

Hearts were hampered early in the match with Craig Halkett limping out of action after only six minutes. The centre-back seemed to injury the back of his leg after stretching to intercept a through ball.

Gordon admits the loss of such an influential player influenced the performance of the visitors.

"He's huge for us,” Gordon said of Halkett. “For one, he's sort of our main defender. He's very aggressive and we do miss him. He's a big player for us. That was unfortunate but we steadied the ship again.”

